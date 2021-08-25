WSC volleyball preseason ranked 24th by AVCA

The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 24th in the 2021 Preseason AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

WSC finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and a No. 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019. The 2020 volleyball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Wayne State is one of five teams from the Northern Sun Conference ranked in the Preseason Top 25 poll, including No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, No. 15 Northern State and No. 16 St. Cloud State.

The Wildcats open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, facing Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Texas.