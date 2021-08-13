WSC volleyball picked fifth in NSIC preseason poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team is tied for fifth in the 2021 NSIC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Wayne State received 169 points in voting conducted by league coaches and was tied with Winona State for fifth in the 16-team coaches’ poll. The Wildcats return two starters from their 2019 team that was 24-7 overall and 14-6 in the NSIC as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Concordia-St. Paul earned 11 first-place votes and 217 points and was ranked first in the preseason poll followed by Minnesota Duluth in second at 194 points. St. Cloud State was a close third at 192 points and three first-place votes with Northern State fourth at 174 points and one first-place vote. Winona State collected the final first-place vote and was tied with Wayne State for fifth with 169 points each.

Wildcat sophomore outside hitter Kelsie Cada was tabbed at Wayne State’s Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Wahoo, Cada ccounted for 2.59 kills and 3.06 digs per set and recorded five double-doubles as a freshman in 2019.

Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Dallas, Texas.