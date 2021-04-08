Home / Sports / WSC, UNK to play scrimmage here April 17

Mon, 04/05/2021 - 9:14pm

The Wayne State College football team will host Nebraska-Kearney in a scrimmage scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. with group practice drills between both teams, including 1-on-1’s and 7-on-7’s. Following a short break at around 2:30 p.m., the two teams will face each other in a controlled scrimmage that will last from 2:45 p.m. until around 4 p.m. Gates will open at 1 p.m.

Admission will not be charged for the event, but fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items in support of the Wayne State College Campus Food Pantry that is being organized by the WSC Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Fans will be required to wear a mask/face covering at all times during the event except when eating or drinking and are encouraged to sit in family groups and social distance from other groups of people. Concessions will be available during the game as well as a pre-game tailgate lunch located inside Memorial Stadium sponsored by Pac N Save beginning at 1 p.m.

 

