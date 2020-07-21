WSC track teams get academic nods

The Wayne State College men’s and women’s track and field team received All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

For the 11th straight year, the Wildcat men’s team earned All-Academic Team honors while Dylan Kaup and Cade Kalkowski were both repeat selections for individual academic honors.

The Wildcat men’s track and field team posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.403 during the 2019-20 academic year to rank 12th overall in NCAA Division II. WSC was one of nine Northern Sun Conference schools and 114 in NCAA Division II to receive the honor.

Kaup, a senior thrower from Neligh, earned the USTFCCCA All-Academic honor for a third straight year after maintaining a 3.762 grade point average majoring in physical/Spanish education. He was a national qualifier in the weight throw for a second straight season while placing fourth at the NSIC Indoor Championships in February with a mark of 62’ 8”.

Kalkowski, a junior from Niobrara, was named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team for a second straight season while recording a grade point average of 3.467 majoring in agri-business. He was an indoor national qualifier in the weight throw for a second straight season after recording a top season mark of 67' 3 1/4” at the NSIC Indoor Championships to place second and earn All-NSIC honors.

On the women’s side, for the 15th consecutive year, the Wayne State College women’s track and field team has received the All-Academic Team Award.

As a team, Wayne State posted a 3.495 team grade point average this season as all 15 Northern Sun Conference schools that sponsor women’s track and field received the honor.

Kenzie Sullivan, a junior from Laurens, Iowa, maintained a 3.912 grade point average in the 2019-20 academic year majoring in business marketing. She recorded NCAA provisional marks in the shot put (45’ 6 1/2”) and the weight throw (56’ 7 1/2”) during the 2020 indoor season for the Wildcats.