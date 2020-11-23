WSC softball signs four to letters

Wayne State College softball coach Shelli Manson announced that four high school student athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play for the Wildcat softball program in the 2021-22 academic year.

The four new players are Lauren Laudick of Phoenix, Ariz., Grace Lucka from Crown Point, Ind., Hayley Murphy of Kasson, Minn., and Allejandra Perea of Tracy, Calif..

Laudick is a 5-foot-7 outfielder from Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix, Ariz., where she is a two-year starter and letterwinner in softball. Laudick was an All-Academic First Team selection this season and played travel ball with the Arizona Hotshots Gold.

Lucka is a 5-foot-5 pitcher from Crown Point High School in Indiana, starting two years in softball. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 but Lucka helped the 2019 Crown Point team to a 29-5 record while winning the Class 4A sectional and regional titles. She excels in the classroom, earning three scholar-athlete awards, and plays travel ball with the Chicago Batbusters.

Murphy, a 5-foot-7 catcher/utility player from Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota, started two years in softball and one in soccer. She was named All-Hiawatha Valley League in the 2019 season and was the team leader in home runs for the Minnesota Bombers travel team in the summer.

Perea is a 5-foot-4 catcher/utility player from Tracy High School in California where she played softball and water polo. She was an Academic Honor Roll athlete in both sports and played travel ball with the LTG Travel Team from California.