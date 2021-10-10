WSC soccer gets win, tie on the road

The Wayne State soccer team had a good weekend in its second straight road trip of the season, coming home with a win and a tie.

On Friday, Wayne State held off a late Southwest Minnesota State rally for a 3-2 win in Marshall, Minn.

SMSU opened the scoring in the 12th minute on goal from Alex Lotts with an assist from Kate Oatman, giving the host team an early 1-0 advantage.

Wayne State evened the score at the 26:36 mark when midfielder Madison Kemp scored on an assist from Morgan Rhodes to make the score 1-1 at intermission.

The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead just over 10 minutes into the second half when Chloe Schlines recorded an unassisted goal at the 58:43 mark. They made it 3-1 at the 76:34 mark when Kylee Delaney found the back of the net with an assist from Payton Haliburton.

The Mustangs made the game interesting in the 86th minute when Kirsten Wetterstrom scored with an assist from Lotts to trim the Wildcat lead to 3-2, but WSC held on in the final 3:30 minutes to post the win.

Delaney had a team-high two shots on goal that included her first collegiate goal to lead the Wildcats. Rhodes had a team-high three shots with one on goal while Kemp and Schlines each scored goals for the 'Cats.

Goalkeeper Katherine Hageman earned the win with two saves while facing 10 shots and allowing two goals.

In Sunday action, Wayne State and Sioux Falls battled to a 1-1 overtime tie in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wayne State struck first at the 27:19 mark when Kemp scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season off an assist from Abby Sutton, but Sioux Falls answered right before halftime as Sarah Miller scored for the Cougars with an assist from Olivia Valdez to knot the score at 1-1.

The game wasn’t decided in the second half, and Wayne State outshot Sioux Falls 5-2 in the two overtime periods, but neither team could break the deadlock and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Wayne State ended with a 13-5 edge in shots and shots on goal over the Cougars and a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Kemp, Sutton and Morgan Rhodes each had three shots on goal for WSC with Kemp scoring the lone goal.

Hageman played all 110 minutes for the Wildcats and was credited with four saves while allowing just one goal.

The Wildcats (3-6-2, 3-4-1 NSIC) will be at home this weekend, hosting the University of Mary Friday at 3 p.m. and Minot State Sunday in a 12 p.m. contest at the WSC Soccer Pitch.