Home / Sports / WSC soccer gets win, tie on the road

WSC soccer gets win, tie on the road

Sun, 10/10/2021 - 6:25pm mikecarnes

The Wayne State soccer team had a good weekend in its second straight road trip of the season, coming home with a win and a tie.

On Friday, Wayne State held off a late Southwest Minnesota State rally for a 3-2 win in Marshall, Minn.

SMSU opened the scoring in the 12th minute on goal from Alex Lotts with an assist from Kate Oatman, giving the host team an early 1-0 advantage.

Wayne State evened the score at the 26:36 mark when midfielder Madison Kemp scored on an assist from Morgan Rhodes to make the score 1-1 at intermission.

The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead just over 10 minutes into the second half when Chloe Schlines recorded an unassisted goal at the 58:43 mark. They made it 3-1 at the 76:34 mark when Kylee Delaney found the back of the net with an assist from Payton Haliburton.

The Mustangs made the game interesting in the 86th minute when Kirsten Wetterstrom scored with an assist from Lotts to trim the Wildcat lead to 3-2, but WSC held on in the final 3:30 minutes to post the win.

Delaney had a team-high two shots on goal that included her first collegiate goal to lead the Wildcats.  Rhodes had a team-high three shots with one on goal while Kemp and Schlines each scored goals for the 'Cats.

Goalkeeper Katherine Hageman earned the win with two saves while facing 10 shots and allowing two goals.

In Sunday action, Wayne State and Sioux Falls battled to a 1-1 overtime tie in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wayne State struck first at the 27:19 mark when Kemp scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season off an assist from Abby Sutton, but Sioux Falls answered right before halftime as Sarah Miller scored for the Cougars with an assist from Olivia Valdez to knot the score at 1-1.

The game wasn’t decided in the second half, and Wayne State outshot Sioux Falls 5-2 in the two overtime periods, but neither team could break the deadlock and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Wayne State ended with a 13-5 edge in shots and shots on goal over the Cougars and a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Kemp, Sutton and Morgan Rhodes each had three shots on goal for WSC with Kemp scoring the lone goal.

Hageman played all 110 minutes for the Wildcats and was credited with four saves while allowing just one goal.

The Wildcats (3-6-2, 3-4-1 NSIC) will be at home this weekend, hosting the University of Mary Friday at 3 p.m. and Minot State Sunday in a 12 p.m. contest at the WSC Soccer Pitch.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • 10-5-1961 - Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. M. Brown, got an early start, which was necessary since the snow was gone by late morning.
    Memory Lane - October 5, 1961
    October 5, 2021
    From the October 5, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: First snow of the year Saturday brought out sleds and called for rolling snowballs by Wayne small fry. Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs...
  • Celebrating National 4-H Week
    October 4, 2021
    The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week.  4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant...
  • There never seems to be enough $$
    September 27, 2021
    There never seems to be enough money. Whether one makes a little bit of money or a lot, we can always find ways to spend more. Karen Craig, a family economist, is fond of saying, “Wants are...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here