WSC men's track have three All-NSIC performnaces

Wayne State College had three All-NSIC performers and placed sixth place with 35 points at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held Thursday and Friday in Mankato, Minn.

Minnesota State edged Augustana by 1.5 points (201.5-200) for the men’s team title with MSU Moorhead a distant third at 68 points. Northern State was fourth with 63.5 points followed by the University of Mary (49) and Wayne State sixth at 35 points. Rounding out the team scoring were Minot State (31.5), Concordia-St. Paul (30), Upper Iowa (28), Minnesota Duluth (17), Southwest Minnesota State (15.5) and Sioux Falls (2).

Noah Lilly, a junior from Creighton, placed in two events to lead the Wildcats with one All-NSIC finish. He placed third in the heptathlon with 4,621 points and added a sixth place finish in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet, 0 1/4 inch.

Senior thrower Cade Kalkowski earned All-NSIC honors for a third time in his Wildcat career in the weight throw, collecting a second place finish with a mark of 66-2 1/2.

The final All-NSIC finisher for the Wildcats was senior shot putter Ben Allen, who recorded a third-place finish with a mark of 52-3 3/4.

Freshman Dylan Kneifl posted a fourth place finish in the high jump, clearing 6-6 3/4, while Cole Christoffersen added a fourth-place finish in the weight throw with a heave of 63-9 3/4, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

Rounding out scorers for the Wildcat men were senior Brock Hegarty taking eighth in the 1,000-meter run at 2:34.97 and Mikhail Sands scored an eighth-place finish in the long jump at 21-11 3/4.