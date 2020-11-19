WSC lands 49 on NSIC All-Academic list
A total of 49 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams.
For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members that carry a 3.60 grade-point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 35 of the 49 All-Academic selections for WSC had a 3.60 GPA or higher this fall.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC football team had 14 honorees followed by women’s soccer with 12 and volleyball with 11. Wildcat men’s cross country and women’s cross country each had six selections.
The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2020 NSIC Fall All-Academic Teams, including year and hometown (* denotes All-Academic Team of Excellence members):
Men’s Cross Country
Brock Hegarty-*, Sr., Fremont
Nathan Hiemer-*, Sr., Columbus
Bryce Holcomb*, Sr., Lincoln
Bailey Peckham-*, Sr., Benkelman
Jakob Kemper-*, Jr., Eagle
Liam McGonigal, So., Hailey, Idaho
Women’s Cross Country
Kim Johnson-*, Sr., Avoca
Molly McCartney-*, Sr., Nelson
Marin Jetensky-*, Jr., Tekamah
Amanda Mote-*, Jr., Trenton
Allie Rosener-*, Jr., Newcastle
Andrea Torres-*, Jr., Wayne
Football
Austin Coffman, Jr., Dunning
Nicholas Gray, Jr., Hickman
Soren Jensen, Jr., Carroll, Iowa
Ryan Kennedy, Jr., Norwalk, Iowa
Mason Lee, Jr., Wayne
Alex Powders-*, Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa
Isaac Schafbuch, Jr., Madrid, Iowa
Alex Thramer-*, Jr., O’Neill
Caleb Brouse, So., Harlan, Iowa
Grayson Garey-*, So., Broken Bow
Alex Lindsay-*, So., Pierce
Andy McCance-*, So., Dallas, S.D.
Devin Merkuris, So., Omaha
Tysen White-*, So., McFarland, Wis.
Women’s Soccer
Madison Craig-*, Sr., Omaha
Megan Schuster-*, Sr., Arvada, Colo.
Rylie Wehner-*, Sr., Golden, Colo.
Madison Kemp, Jr., Brighton, Colo.
Megan Phillips-*, Jr., Gillette, Wyo.
Brooke Worrel-*, Jr., Olathe, Kan.
Regan Ott-*, So., Fort Worth, Texas
Jace Poelstra, So., Sioux Falls, S.D.
Chloe Schlines-*, So., Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tori Solley-*, So., Clovis, Calif.
Skylar Stueckrath, So., Elkhorn
Olivia Thompson-*, So., Omaha
Volleyball
Alyssa Ballenger-*, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa
Jaci Brahmer-*, Sr., Pierce
Hope Carter, Sr., Mililani, Hawaii
Maddie Duffy-*, Sr., Fridley, Minn.
Jacee Weber-*, Sr., Dorchester
Lauren Jacobsen-*, Jr., Wisner
Jessie Brandl-*, So., Stanton
Kelsie Cada-*, So., Wahoo
Elly Larson, So., Wahoo
Jordan McCormick-*, So., Elkhorn
Rachel Walker-*, So., Lincoln