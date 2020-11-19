WSC lands 49 on NSIC All-Academic list

A total of 49 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams.

For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members that carry a 3.60 grade-point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 35 of the 49 All-Academic selections for WSC had a 3.60 GPA or higher this fall.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

The WSC football team had 14 honorees followed by women’s soccer with 12 and volleyball with 11. Wildcat men’s cross country and women’s cross country each had six selections.

The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2020 NSIC Fall All-Academic Teams, including year and hometown (* denotes All-Academic Team of Excellence members):

Men’s Cross Country

Brock Hegarty-*, Sr., Fremont

Nathan Hiemer-*, Sr., Columbus

Bryce Holcomb*, Sr., Lincoln

Bailey Peckham-*, Sr., Benkelman

Jakob Kemper-*, Jr., Eagle

Liam McGonigal, So., Hailey, Idaho

Women’s Cross Country

Kim Johnson-*, Sr., Avoca

Molly McCartney-*, Sr., Nelson

Marin Jetensky-*, Jr., Tekamah

Amanda Mote-*, Jr., Trenton

Allie Rosener-*, Jr., Newcastle

Andrea Torres-*, Jr., Wayne

Football

Austin Coffman, Jr., Dunning

Nicholas Gray, Jr., Hickman

Soren Jensen, Jr., Carroll, Iowa

Ryan Kennedy, Jr., Norwalk, Iowa

Mason Lee, Jr., Wayne

Alex Powders-*, Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa

Isaac Schafbuch, Jr., Madrid, Iowa

Alex Thramer-*, Jr., O’Neill

Caleb Brouse, So., Harlan, Iowa

Grayson Garey-*, So., Broken Bow

Alex Lindsay-*, So., Pierce

Andy McCance-*, So., Dallas, S.D.

Devin Merkuris, So., Omaha

Tysen White-*, So., McFarland, Wis.

Women’s Soccer

Madison Craig-*, Sr., Omaha

Megan Schuster-*, Sr., Arvada, Colo.

Rylie Wehner-*, Sr., Golden, Colo.

Madison Kemp, Jr., Brighton, Colo.

Megan Phillips-*, Jr., Gillette, Wyo.

Brooke Worrel-*, Jr., Olathe, Kan.

Regan Ott-*, So., Fort Worth, Texas

Jace Poelstra, So., Sioux Falls, S.D.

Chloe Schlines-*, So., Council Bluffs, Iowa

Tori Solley-*, So., Clovis, Calif.

Skylar Stueckrath, So., Elkhorn

Olivia Thompson-*, So., Omaha