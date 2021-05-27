WSC lands 46 on NSIC Spring All-Academic roster

A total of 46 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Team.

For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade-point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 31 of the 46 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

The WSC women’s outdoor track and field team had the most selections with 15 followed by baseball with 13 honorees, men’s outdoor track and field 11 and softball seven.

The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2021 NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams (* denotes All-Academic Team of Excellence honors):

Baseball — Bryce Bisenius, Aidan Breedlove, CJ Neumann, Lawson Zenner *, Dylan Emanuel *, Aaron Ras *, Noah Roberts, Chris Cornish *, Andrew Hanson, Alex Logelin, Ryan Obrecht, Ryan Petersen *, Josh Renken.

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field — Benjamin Allen, Dylan Kaup *, Preston Davis *, Brock Hegarty *, Nathan Hiemer *, Bryce Holcomb *, Cade Kalkowski, Bailey Peckham *, Justin Rohloff, Aaron English *, Jakob Kemper *.

Softball — Emily Hale *, Ashley Hernandez *, Maddie Moser *, Kortney Buresh *, Michaela Smith, Kamryn Sparks *, Kim Vidlak.

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field — Kim Lowman *, Molly McCartney *, Sophia Noecker, Sarah Stang *, Kenzie Sullivan *, Jadin Wagner *, Ali Dykman *, Nicole Heeren *, Marin Jetensky *, Amanda Mote *, Jordyn Pester *, Allie Rosener *, Kori Siebert *, Carly Sutherland, Andrea Torres *.