WSC has 44 on NSIC All-Academic team

Wayne State College had 44 student-athletes named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic teams.

For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade-point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 30 of the 44 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

The WSC women’s indoor track and field team had 18 selections followed by men’s indoor track and field with 12. Women’s basketball had 10 selections with men’s basketball collecting four honorees.

Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2021 NSIC Winter All-Academic Teams are as follows (*All-Academic Team of Excellence members):

Men’s Basketball — Ben Dentlinger, Jordan Janssen, Henry Penner *, Nate Thayer.

Women’s Basketball — Brittany Bongartz *, Halley Busse *, Erin Norling *, Selena Shady, Kylie Hammer *, Amelia Ivester, Autumn Mlinar, Ashely Gustavson, Kassidy Pingel *, Josey Ryan *.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field — Ben Allen, Preston Davis *, Brock Hegarty *, Nathan Hiemer *, Bryce Holcomb *, Cade Kalkowski, Bailey Peckham *, Justin Rohloff, Aaron English *, Jakob Kemper *, Michael Kueny, Will McGonigal *.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field — Kim Johnson *, Molly McCartney *, Sophia Noecker, Sarah Stang *, Kenzie Sullivan *, Alison Dykman *, Nicole Heeren *, Marin Jetensky *, Amanda Mote *, Jordyn Pester *, Allie Rosener *, Kori Siebert *, Carly Sutherland, Andrea Torres *, Jadin Wagner *, Sarah Cotton, Kendra Paasch *, Moriah Troeman *.