WSC golfers set new single-day mark

Freshman Jazmine Taylor fired a final-round 79 and helped the Wayne State women’s golf team set a new single-day school record with a 335 while playing in rainy conditions Tuesday to close play in the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational played in Warrensburg, Mo., at Mules National Golf Club.

As a team, Wayne State improved four spots in the team standings and finished 10th out of 19 teams with a two-day team score of 680 following rounds of 345 and 335.

Wayne State’s round of 335 Tuesday was four shots better than the previous school record of 339 set two weeks ago at the SMSU Spring Invite in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Taylor led the Wildcats with a two-day score of 165 following rounds of 86 and 79. The Tuesday round of 79 for Taylor was just one shot off the school record of 78 set by Dawn Garrett at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept. 10, 1993. Sophomore Paige Peters was next at 173 after shooting scores of 86 and 87.

Other Wildcat players included Abbey Kurmel posting a 175 (81-94), Tricia Hemann shot 176 (92-84) and Sophie Jansa finished with a 179 after shooting rounds of 94 and 85.

The next meet for the Wildcat golfers will be Monday and Tuesday, March 29 and 30, at the Missouri Western State/Holiday Inn Express Invite in St. Joseph, Mo.