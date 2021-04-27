Home / Sports / WSC golfers place ninth in NSIC

WSC golfers place ninth in NSIC

Mon, 04/26/2021 - 8:45am mikecarnes

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minn.

Teams battled rainy, chilly conditions in the 40’s Sunday as Wayne State closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1,062.

Augustana edged Sioux Falls by five shots (955-960) to capture the team title.  Minnesota State took third at 983 with Concordia-St. Paul (997) and Winona State (1,017) closing out the top five teams. Wayne State was just seven shots from eighth place Bemidji State (1,055) and 14 shots from seventh place Minot State in the three-day tournament.

Individually, Abbey Kurmel was Wayne State’s top finisher, finishing tied for 17th in a field of 63 players with a 249 (83-81-85). Jazmine Taylor was next in a tie for 28th at 256 (873-80-93). Tricia Hemann came in 44th at 275 (89-93-93) while Paige Peters was 49th at 282 (96-88-98).

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here