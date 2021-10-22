WSC golfers eighth at Midwest Classic

The Wayne State women’s golf team placed eighth out of 18 teams with a two-day team total of 651 at the Midwest Classic played Monday and Tuesday at the Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Mo.

WSC shot rounds of 314 and 337 for the 36-hole score of 651.

Host Central Missouri won the tournament with a 593 followed by Nebraska-Kearney in second at 613 and Central Missouri B in third at 618.

Jazmine Taylor led WSC with a 159 shooting rounds of 73 and 86 to tie for 25th overall. Mekky Winyarat followed in a tie for 46th place with 76-87 for a 163.

Other Wildcat players were Paige Peters shooting 165 (82-83), Abbey Kurmel at 166 (83-83) and Abby Brodersen firing a 171 (86-85).

The meet concluded the fall portion of the 2021 golf schedule for Wayne State College.