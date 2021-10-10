WSC golf sets school marks wins Intercollegiate title

Wayne State set a school record and claimed the team title in the Nebraska Intercollegiate tournament, held Friday and Saturday at the Norfolk Country Club.

On Friday, the Wildcats shot a school-record round of 308, bettering their previous mark of 310 shot on Sept. 26 at Marshall, Minn. They followed that with a 318 on the second day to easily win the team title with a 628, finishing ahead of runner-up Concorida (706) and third-place Hastings College (744).

Sophomore Jazmine Taylor shot a one-over par 73 on the first day, breaking the school record of 76 shot by Abbey Kummel on Sept. 25 in Marshall, Minn. Taylor followed that with a 77 on the second day to finish with a 6-over par 150 to earn medalist honors.

Kummel was second overall with a two-day total of 157, shooting 81 and 76 on the two days. Freshman Abigail Brodersen was right behind with a 158 (76-82), with Mekky Winvarat (86-83) and Paige Peters (78-91) both shooting 169. Victoria Bortkiewicz-Hameling finished with a 172 (88-84).

Wayne State finished the fall portion of their schedule in the Midwest Classic at Warrensburg, Mo., on Oct. 18-19.