WSC football ranked in Super Region Four

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 11:07am mikecarnes

The Wayne State football team is ranked seventh in the first NCAA Super Region Four Football Rankings announced Monday afternoon.

A total of 35 teams from the NSIC, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Lone Star Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference comprise Super Region Four.

The Wildcats are one of four teams from the Northern Sun Conference ranked in the top 10. Augustana leads the first ranking at 7-1 followed by Bemidji State in sixth and Wayne State seventh with identical 6-2 records. Minnesota Duluth is 10th at 6-2.

Seven teams from Super Region Four will advance to the NCAA Division II Playofffs, 28 total in NCAA Division II, with the top seed from each Super Region earning a first-round bye.

Wayne State, 6-2 and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division, visits Upper Iowa Saturday for a 12 p.m. contest. 

NCAA Super Region Four Football Rankings (record):
1. Augustana (7-1)
2. Colo. School of Mines (7-1)
3. Central Washington (5-1)
4. Midwestern State (5-1)
5. Angelo State (6-2)
6. Bemidji State (6-2)
7. Wayne State (6-2)
8. Colorado Mesa (6-1)
9. Western Colorado (7-1)
10. Minnesota Duluth (6-2)

