WSC football picked 10th in preseason

Thu, 08/12/2021 - 2:01pm Morgan Cardenas

Wayne State College was picked 10th overall and fifth in the South Division in the 2021 NSIC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Wildcats received 60 points overall and 15 in the NSIC South Division in voting conducted by coaches from across the league. The 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSC was 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division during the 2019 campaign.

Minnesota State was voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season, collecting 168 points and 12 of 14 first-place votes in the poll. Minnesota Duluth was second with 144 points followed by Augustana in third with one first-place vote and 140 points. Sioux Falls (135) and Winona State (126) closed out the top five teams with WSU receiving the final first-place vote.

In the NSIC South Division poll, Minnesota State garnered 35 points and five first-place votes with Augustana second at 27 points and one first-place vote. Winona State and Sioux Falls were tied for third with 26 points each while Winona State collected the final first-place vote in the South Division. Wayne State (15), Southwest Minnesota State (10) and Upper Iowa (8) closed out the NSIC South Division poll.

The Wildcats’ Offensive Player to Watch is senior center Ryan Kennedy. A 6-foot, 280-pounder from Norwalk, Iowa, Kennedy is a two-year starter on the Wildcat offensive line and was named All-NSIC South Division honorable mention following the 2019 season.

Wayne State’s Defensive Player to Watch is senior safety Kevin Ransom (Port Allen, La.). Ransom is a two-year starter at safety and tied for third on the team in tackles in 2019 with 57 while leading the ‘Cats with six pass break ups.  

Wayne State opens the 2021 season at home on Thursday, Sept. 2, hosting the University of Mary in a 6 p.m. contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.

