WSC cross country men third, women fifth at Dordt

The Wayne State cross country teams finished well at Saturday’s Dordt Classic in Sioux Center, Iowa, as the men took third place while the women were fifth.

Will McGonigal led the Wildcat men with a 21st place finish in the 116-man field. He ran the 8,000-meter course in 26:33, while Brock Hegarty was close behind in 25th at 26:52 and Brandon Mundorf was 28th in 27:06.

Also running were Isaac Richards (37th, 27:29), Bryce Holcomb (45th, 27:51), Abe Schroeder (55th, 28:12), Brandon Mitzel (58th, 28:17), Nathan Hiemer (72nd, 29:08), Gabe Peitz (84th, 29:49) and Dawsonn Lawyer (88th, 30:00).

In women’s action, Allie Rosener was 13th out of 105 runners in the 5,000-meter race, finishing with a time of 19:15. Brooke Solomon was next in 25th place at 19:52, followed by Wayne native Andrea Torres in 30th place at 20:04.

Also running were Kelsey Larsen (41st, 20:33), Alison Stineman (45th, 20:47), Amanda Mote (60th, 21:26), Kylie Pachta (66th, 21:39) and Marin Jetensky (86th, 23:02).

Wayne State will host the Northern Sun Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Wayne Country Club with the men's race starting at 11:15 a.m. and the women’s race to follow.