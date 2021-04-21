WSC beach volleyball ends season 5-5

The Wayne State College beach volleyball team battled the University of Tampa 2 team in the Silver Division final of the AVCA Small College Beach Championship Sunday afternoon, but the Wildcats fell 4-1 to the Spartans to finish second place in the Silver Division and eighth place overall at the event played in Tavares, Fla.

Three of the five matches went all three sets, with Wayne State’s win coming from the No. 3 pairing of Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick, who picked up a 21-19, 21-19 victory in their match.

The Wildcats suffered three close losses to the Spartans in matches that went three sets. The No. 2 team of Alyssa Ballenger and Maddie Duffy fell 17-21, 21-12 and 9-15. The No. 4 duo of Jessie Brandl and Isabelle Vacek were defeated in extra points by scores of 19-21, 22-20 and 19-21 while the No. 5 pairing of Jacee Weber and Elly Larson suffered a 17-21, 21-14 and 8-15 loss.

Wayne State reached the final with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Tusculum (Tenn.) in the semifinal round.

Three of the five matches went all three sets between the two clubs.

Wayne State wins came from the No. 2 pairing of Maddie Duffy and Alyssa Ballenger by scores of 22-20 and 21-18. The Wildcat No. 3 duo of Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick registered a 21-12, 21-10 win while the No. 4 team of Jessie Brandl and Isabelle Vacek won a thrilling three-set match 21-18, 19-21, 15-11.

Both Wildcat losses were in three sets as the No. 1 team of Hope Carter and Taya Beller fell 15-21, 21-19 and 17-15 while the No. 5 pairing of Jacee Weber and Elly Larson suffered a 24-22, 6-21, 15-11 loss.

Wayne State ends the beach volleyball season with a 5-5 record.