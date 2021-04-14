WSC baseball twinbill moved to Wayne

Due to predicted snow and cold weather in Bismarck, N.D., the Wayne State at University of Mary NSIC baseball doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Wayne and will now be played Wednesday, with a doubleheader at 12 and 2 p.m. at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.

UMary will still be the home team in the games moved to Wayne. The Marauders enter the doubleheader eighth in the NSIC standings at 8-7 and 10-10 overall while the Wildcats are 10th with a 7-8 league mark and 8-11 overall record.