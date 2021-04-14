Home / Sports / WSC baseball twinbill moved to Wayne

WSC baseball twinbill moved to Wayne

Tue, 04/13/2021 - 11:02am mikecarnes

Due to predicted snow and cold weather in Bismarck, N.D., the Wayne State at University of Mary NSIC baseball doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Wayne and will now be played Wednesday, with a doubleheader at 12 and 2 p.m. at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex. 

UMary will still be the home team in the games moved to Wayne. The Marauders enter the doubleheader eighth in the NSIC standings at 8-7 and 10-10 overall while the Wildcats are 10th with a 7-8 league mark and 8-11 overall record. 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here