WSC baseball signs four to 2021 class

Four more players have joined the Wayne State College baseball program for the 2022 season, according to Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch, bringing the total number of recruits in the 2021 class to 11.

Chase Douglas of Marshall, Minn., Adam Eggert from Plattsmouth and Cade and Colin Lynam of Springfield are the latest student-athletes to join the Wildcat baseball program, joining Josh Kilzer of Omaha, Jacob Kneifl from Wayne, Camden Madsen of Bellevue, Keagan McLaughlin from Gretna, Riley Miller of Cannon Falls, Minn., Tyler Obrecht from Omaha and Jackson Shelburne of Gretna, who signed with WSC during the NCAA fall signing period.

Douglas is a 5-foot-11 shortstop from Marshall High School in Minnesota where he was a two-year starter in basketball and baseball. Douglas earned All-Section and All-Big South Conference honorable mention honors this year in baseball, helping Marshall to a 17-7 record and a trip to the Minnesota Class 3A State Tournament. In basketball this season, Douglas averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game while being named All-Big South Conference honorable mention.

Eggert, a 6-foot centerfielder/pitcher from Plattsmouth High School, is a three-sport standout starting four years in baseball, three in football and two in basketball. Eggert helped Plattsmouth win a school-record 14 games during the spring high school season, batting .500 with 37 hits, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored and 19 stolen bases while striking out 72 batters in just 41 1/3 innings to go with five wins. He was named Class B First Team All-State and second-team Super State by the Lincoln Journal Star. Eggert is a multiple All-Conference selection in baseball and helped the Plattsmouth football team reach the Class B semifinals last fall as a senior while earning Class B-3 All-District First Team honors.

Cade Lynam is a 6-foot outfielder who is transferring to WSC from Northeast Community College and will have two seasons with the Wildcats. A graduate of Platteview High School, Lynam hit .292 this season for the Hawks, helping Northeast CC to a 37-24 record. He was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection and second-team Academic All-Region as a freshman.

Colin Lynam is a 6-foot outfielder transferring from Northeast Community College and will also have two years of eligibility with the Wildcats. Lynam collected NJCAA Division II third-team All-American honors this spring for the Hawks, batting .391 with 13 home runs, 56 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He ranked eighth in the NJCAA national rankings in home runs this season, helping the Hawks to a 37-24 record. Lynam also earned first-team All-Conference honors and was an Academic All-Region selection and is a graduate of Platteview High School.