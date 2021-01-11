WSC 13th in preseason AVCA volleyball poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team is listed 13th in the AVCA Spring Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll released Tuesday by the coaches association.

WSC finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and No. 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019.

The 2020 volleyball season was cancelled due to COVID-19. There will be no NCAA Div. II tournament this season with schools and conferences playing an abbreviated schedule in the spring, 2021.

Wayne State is one of eight schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to be listed in the spring preseason coaches’ poll. (NSIC schools in italics)



AVCA Div. II Coaches Top 25 Poll

1. Nebraska-Kearney

2. Concordia-St. Paul

3. Cal State San Bernardino

4. Washburn

5. Regis

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Rockhurst

8. Northern State

9. Western Washington

10. St. Cloud State

11. Central Missouri

12. Hillsdale

13. Wayne State (Neb.)

14. Lewis

15. Angelo State

16. Azusa Pacific

17. Ferris State

18. Winona State

19. Colorado School of Mines

20. Upper Iowa

21. Saint Leo

22. Southwest Minnesota St.

23. Gannon

24. Wheeling

25. NW Missouri State