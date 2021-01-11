WSC 13th in preseason AVCA volleyball poll
The Wayne State College volleyball team is listed 13th in the AVCA Spring Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll released Tuesday by the coaches association.
WSC finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and No. 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019.
The 2020 volleyball season was cancelled due to COVID-19. There will be no NCAA Div. II tournament this season with schools and conferences playing an abbreviated schedule in the spring, 2021.
Wayne State is one of eight schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to be listed in the spring preseason coaches’ poll. (NSIC schools in italics)
AVCA Div. II Coaches Top 25 Poll
1. Nebraska-Kearney
2. Concordia-St. Paul
3. Cal State San Bernardino
4. Washburn
5. Regis
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Rockhurst
8. Northern State
9. Western Washington
10. St. Cloud State
11. Central Missouri
12. Hillsdale
13. Wayne State (Neb.)
14. Lewis
15. Angelo State
16. Azusa Pacific
17. Ferris State
18. Winona State
19. Colorado School of Mines
20. Upper Iowa
21. Saint Leo
22. Southwest Minnesota St.
23. Gannon
24. Wheeling
25. NW Missouri State