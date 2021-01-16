Home / Sports / Women's hoop games moved back one day

Women's hoop games moved back one day

Fri, 01/15/2021 - 9:39pm mikecarnes

Wayne State's NSIC South Division women's basketball games this weekend at Minnesota State have been moved back one day to Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 related protocols at Wayne State.

Game times are now set for Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minn. WSC enters this weekend's play at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the South Division while MSU is 2-2 and 1-1 in divisional play. 

Fans can watch the games live on the NSIC Network at  https://nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats/.

