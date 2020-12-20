Winside second, Wayne fourth at Blue Machine Invite

Winside made the most of their effort at Saturday's Blue Machine Invitational at Wayne High School, coming away with runner-up honors.

Seven of Winside's eight wrestlers earned medals, with four of them claiming individual titles. Champions were Cayden Ellis (120), Jacoby Mann (126) Gabe Escalante (138) and Art Escalante (145).

Mason Topp earned runner-up honors at 182 pounds, while Maddox Magwire was third at 132 and Tyler Carlson finished fifth at 152.

Wayne ended the day in fourth place overall and had two champions among its five medalsts. Reece Jaqua and Reid Korth won at 132 and 182 pounds, respectively, while Aiden Liston was runner-up at 170 pounds. Dakota Spann finished third at 195 and Zach McMangial was fourth at 113.

Quad County Northeast placed fifth and finished with five medalists. Kolby Casey won at 220 pounds, Nolan Ohlrich was runner-up at 152, Fischer Carson placed third at heavyweight and Ajay Gubbels (182) and Colby Wathor (195) both finished fourth.

Team Standings

Schuyler 173.5, Winside 140.5, Neligh-Oakdale 124.5, Wayne 84, Quad County Northeast 78, Oakland-Craig 77.5, Clarkson/Leigh 37, Winnebago 37, Stanton 34.5 B-R/L-D 27, Wisner-Pilger 25, Cedar Bluffs 15, Scribner-Snyder 11.

Championship Results

106: (round robin) Ivan Perez, Schuyler, 4-0; Bryce Jurgensen, C/L, 3-1.

113: Trenton Arlt, O-C, pinned Careson Whitesel, N-O, 1:54.

120: Cayden Ellis, Winside, tech. fall Braxton Siebrandt, W-P, 21-6.

126: Jacoby Mann, Winside, dec. WilFernando Castro, Schuyler, 14-11.

132: Reece Jaqua, Wayne, pinned Dylan Higby, C/L, 1:49.

138: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Brock Kester, N-O, 3:33.

145: Gabe Escalante, Winside, pinned Jonathon Gonzalez, Schuyler, 3:05.

152: Diego Maganda, Schuyler, dec. Nolan Ohlrich, QCNE, 12-8.

160: Aiden Kuester, N-O, dec. Jack Pille, O-C, 8-2.

170: (round robin) Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 3-0; Aiden Liston, Wayne, 2-1.

182: Reid Korth, Wayne, dec. Mason Topp, Winside, 7-4.

195: Dawson Kaup, N-O, pinned Gabriel Moyao, Schuyler, 1;43.

220: (round robin) Kolby Casey, QCNE, 4-0; Daniel Jerez, Schuyler, 3-1.

285: Daven Whitley, B-R/L-D, pinned Darion Earth, Winnebago, 1:22.

Consolation Results

106: (round robin) Ben Loftis, O-C, 2-2; Morgan Bunner, C/L, 20-4, 1-3.

113: Trey Svatora, Schuyler, maj. dec. Zach McManigal, Wayne, 12-1.

120: Brayan Romero, Schuyler, dec. Kegan Payne, N-O, 9-4.

126: Jesus Hernandez, Schuyler, pinned Cody Booth, N-O, 4:29.

132: Maddox Magwire, Winside, dec. Freddy Basilio, Schuyler 2-1.

138: Jesus Carrasco, Schuyler, pinned Devon Schultz, W-P, 3:34.

145: Ashton Higgins, N-O, pinned Damien Erickson, Stanton, 5:37.

152: Tavis Uhing, O-C, pinned Tyler Carlson, Winside, 3:44.

160: Jhony Escobar, Schuyler, dec. Isaac Baker, CB, 3-2.

170: (round robin) Tristan Coates, O-C, 1-2; Kaden Kennedy, Winnebago, 0-3.

182: Caleb Payne, N-O, dec. Ajay Gubbels, QCNE, 6-0.

195: Dakota Spann, Wayne, dec. Colby Wathor, QCNE, 8-3.

220: Chandler Carrier, S-S, 2-2; Zeriah George, Winnebago, 1-3.

285: Fischer Carson, QCNE, pinned Cole Bohac, Schuyler, 3:07.