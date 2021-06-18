Win, lose or draw

Despite their record, which is now 5-10-2, you can’t say the 10-under Dirt Devils aren’t a scrappy bunch. They’ve fought and clawed their way to where they are right now, and are currently riding a two-game win streak for their efforts. On Monday, the Wayne girls took two games from Bancroft on the road. In the first contest, the local 10s cruised to 14-7 victory. Jessa McMenamin was walked three times in the outing, and Bryn Tiedke contributed with an RBI. McMenamin also pitched for three strikeouts.

Game two was much of the same, with a 13-8 final favoring Wayne on the scoreboard. Kamden Dobbins led the Dirt Devil bats this time with two hits and three RBIs. Lainey Meyers also chipped in with two hits, and Lorelai Sorenson had four RBIs of her own. Reagan Heithold handled the pitching job, sitting two batters during her time in the circle. The Wayne 10U crew had a tougher time during the district tournament, played over the weekend in Bennington. The Nebraska Venom eliminated Wayne just two games in after the local girls fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 13-2 loss on Saturday. Sorenson went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Meanwhile, Dobbins pitched this game, allowing eight hits and striking out four.

In its first game of the tournament on Friday, Wayne was shut out by the Nebraska Edge, 12-0. Sorenson, Dobbins and Heithold each got a hit in the contest. In a regular season doubleheader, played at Pender last Thursday, Wayne again lost, 12-0, in the first game against the Pendragons. A much better contested game took place in the second part of the Wayne/Pender double feature, ending in a 10-10 tie after the Dirt Devils tied the game up on a wild pitch in the third inning. Heithold went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Wayne in hits.

The 10s traveled for another doubleheader last Tuesday, June 8, in West Point. The first game resulted in another 10-10 draw for the two teams. Hadley Woehler, Olivia Brandow, Meyers and Heithold all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in a five-run fourth inning for the visiting Devils. The second game wasn’t nearly as close. Dobbins threw a no-hitter to lead the Wayne Dirt Devils past West Point, 13-1.

Dobbins lasted three innings, allowing zero hits and one run with seven strikeouts. Wayne scored five runs in the second inning with Sorenson and McMenamin both contributing in the big inning with hits and RBIs. Wayne will host a pair of doubleheaders in the coming week – first against the Norfolk Kelly’s 10U tonight (Thursday) and then Bancroft on Tuesday. The first game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. both evenings.