Wildcats split baseball twinbill at Upper Iowa
Wayne State split a baseball doubleheader with Upper Iowa Friday in Fayette, Iowa, dropping the first game 10-4 before taking the nightcap 11-9.
In the first game, the Peacocks used three home runs to score eight runs in the first inning on their way to the opening-game win.
Wayne State got two runs in the second to trail 4-2, thanks to a Brandon Fowler double in the gap in left center that scored Nick McIntee and Tanner Simons. They added a run in the fourth on Fowler’s fielder’s choice, scoring Curtis Bussard, and McIntee had an RBI double in the sixth to score Cody Jenkins.
McIntee was 2-for-3 to lead a seven-hit attack for Wayne State. Fowler and Albert Johnson both had doubles. Mitch Ragan took the pitching loss.
In the nightcap, Bodie Cooper hit a pair of home runs and drove in six runs to help Wayne State salvage the split.
Cooper hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run first inning, and he added a two-run shot in the fifth. Alex Kreft had an RBI single in the third and added a solo homer in the seventh inning. He also scored a sacrifice fly to close out the Wayne State offensive effort.
Cooper led a 17-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBI’s. Kreft was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI’s. Bussard, Johnson, Simons, Jenkins and Aaron Krier each had two hits. Spencer Morris earned the win in relief for the Wildcats.
Wayne State (14-27, 11-15 NSIC) will conclude the regular season with a Saturday doubleheader at Upper Iowa starting at 12 p.m.