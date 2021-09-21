Home / Sports / Wildcats slip to No. 8 in AVCA poll

Wildcats slip to No. 8 in AVCA poll

Mon, 09/20/2021 - 9:06pm mikecarnes

The Wayne State volleyball team slipped three spots to eighth in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats, 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC, received 828 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches from across the country.

Last week, the Wildcats split NSIC road matches, winning 3-1 at then-No. 16 Minnesota Duluth while falling 3-1 at No. 23 St. Cloud State.

The NSIC has six teams ranked in this week’s poll, including four in the top 10. Southwest Minnesota State is No. 5, Concordia-St. Paul is No. 6 and Winona State is No. 10. Also ranked are Minnesota Duluth (19th) and St. Cloud State (20th).

The Wildcats play three matches at home this week, starting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. against Sioux Falls followed by matches this weekend vs. Minnesota Crookston Friday at 6 p.m. and Bemidji State Saturday at 1 p.m.

 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • 4-H is developing youth leaders for a stronger community
    September 20, 2021
    While everyone may have their own definition of what age range constitutes a “youth leader” it is important to remember that all of them are our future leaders. These youth are the...

  • Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer, Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row, left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil, Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.
    Memory Lane - September 14, 1961
    September 14, 2021
    From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:Wayne and the Wayne Rural Fire District calls for practice as well as actual fire fighting. Waynefiremen meet twice a month, holding a meeting the...
  • The science of nature is everywhere
    September 13, 2021
    Nature is all around us and many people find themselves enjoying it even more as we move into the fall months.  If you are a nature-lover and work with early childhood, don’t miss our...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here