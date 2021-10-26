Wildcats ranked No. 11 in AVCA poll

The Wayne State volleyball team fell three spots to No. 11 in American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Last week, WSC beat Upper Iowa 3-0 followed by a 3-2 home loss to then-No. 14 Winona State, who moved up to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Five Northern Sun Conference teams are ranked this week, all inside the top 15. Concordia-St. Paul is No. 7, followed by Winona State and Wayne State at 10th and 11th, respectively. Southwest Minnesota State is 13th and St. Cloud State is 14th.

The Wildcats are 17-4 overall and tied for third in the NSIC with a 10-3 league record. Wayne State will play two matches this week, hosting Augustana Thursday at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday afternoon 1 p.m. match at No. 13 Southwest Minnesota State.

This week’s Top 25 is as follows (last week’s ranking in parenthesis):

1. MSU Denver (1)

2. Central Missouri (3)

3. NW Missouri State (6)

4. Washburn (2)

5. Cal State San Bernardino (9)

6. Angelo State (4)

7. Concordia-St. Paul (5)

8. West Florida (10T)

9. Tampa (10T)

10. Winona State (12)

11. Wayne State (8)

12. Colorado School of Mines (7)

13. Southwest Minnesota St. (14)

14. St Cloud State (13)

15. (Tie) Nebraska-Kearney (16)

15. (Tie) Texas-Tyler (15)

17. Nova Southeastern (17)

18. Hillsdale (18)

19. Western Washington (19)

20. Michigan Tech (20)

21. Lewis (21)

22. Cal Poly Pomona (22)

23. Oklahoma Baptist (23)

24. Regis (NR)

25. West Texas A&M (25)