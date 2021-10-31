Home / Sports / Wildcats post 2-1 win in women’s soccer

Wildcats post 2-1 win in women’s soccer

Sat, 10/30/2021 - 9:38pm mikecarnes

Wayne State was able to hold off the Warriors of Winona State 2-1 in NSIC women’s soccer action Friday afternoon at the Cunningham Field in Wayne.

'The first half saw no goals as the Warriors held a 7-1 advantage on shots, with six of the shots from Winona State being on goal.

Wayne State used a pair of goals from sophomore forward Annika Syvrud less than two minutes apart early in the second half to take a 2-0 lead. The first goal was scored at the 51:37 mark and the second 102 seconds later at 53:19.

The Wildcats held off the Warriors for most of the second half, allowing just two shots on goal. Winona State scored with 2:03 remaining off of the foot of Camryn Cadiz.

Wayne State was led by Syvrud with two goals on three shots. Skylar Stueckrath had the other shot for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Katherine Hageman improves to 5-5-4 on the season, allowing just one goal and recording seven save on the afternoon.

The Wildcats (5-7-4, 5-5-3 NSIC) will be on the road Sunday for an NSIC contest at Upper Iowa starting at 12 p.m.

