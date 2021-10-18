Home / Sports / Wildcats, Minot play to scoreless draw

Wildcats, Minot play to scoreless draw

Sun, 10/17/2021 - 10:48pm mikecarnes

Wayne State battled Minot State to a scoreless draw in NSIC women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Complex.

Wayne State used an eight-save match from sophomore goalkeeper Katherine Hageman to keep Minot State off the scoreboard.

The first half saw WSC fail to get a shot on goal while only taking two during the first period. Minot State took seven shots in the first half.

Wayne State again took two shots in the second half with a Morgan Rhodes shot on goal. The Beavers used five shots in the second half to force four WSC saves.

During overtime and double overtime WSC took one shot and the Beavers took five in the extra periods.

The Wildcats had five players with shots and Rhodes had the lone ‘Cats shot on goal.

The Wildcats (4-6-3, 4-4-2 NSIC) will be on the road this weekend, visiting Minnesota Duluth Friday night at 6 p.m. followed by a Sunday afternoon 1 p.m. contest at St. Cloud State.

 

