Wildcats get road win in OT

Abby Sutton’s first goal of the season in overtime lifted Wayne State to an important 1-0 overtime victory at Upper Iowa in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer Sunday afternoon in Fayette, Iowa.

The win moves Wayne State to 6-7-4 overall and 6-5-3 in the NSIC, good for eighth place and a three-point lead over St. Cloud State for the eighth and final spot for the NSIC Tournament. Upper Iowa, 10th in the NSIC standings, drops to 7-9 on the season and 5-9 in league play.

The first half was scoreless with Upper Iowa recording one more shot than the Wildcats 4-3 with the Peacocks posting four corner kicks to just one for WSC.

WSC had five corner kicks in the second half, but could not convert as the contest remained scoreless. Upper Iowa held a 9-5 edge in shots over the ‘Cats.

In the first overtime, Sutton broke free and received a great pass from Madison Kemp and beat Upper Iowa goalkeeper Natalie Rudrud from just inside the box for a goal as the Wildcats celebrated with the 1-0 overtime. Annika Syvrud was also credited with an assist on the game-winning goal. It was Wayne State’s first win in six overtime contests this season (1-1-4).

Upper Iowa held a 14-10 advantage in shots over WSC with both teams recording five shots on goal. WSC held a 7-5 edge in corner kicks while Upper Iowa was called for 13 fouls to eight on the Wildcats.

Phillips had three shots to lead WSC with Skylar Stueckrath adding two. Sutton scored the Wildcat goal with assists from Kemp and Syvrud.

Goalkeeper Katherine Hageman earned the win with five saves while posting her third shutout of the season.

Wayne State closes the regular season on Friday at 3 p.m., hosting Augustana at the WSC Soccer Complex.