Wildcats fourth in final men's hoops region rankings

Wayne State is ranked fourth in the third and final edition of the NCAA Division II Central Region men’s basketball rankings.

The Wildcats are 11-6 on the season, captured the NSIC South Division regular season title and won their first-round game in the NSIC Tournament last week over St. Cloud State, 73-70.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) make up the NCAA Central Region this year. The top six teams in the region advance to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament March 13-16 in Aberdeen, S.D. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the NSIC and MIAA post-season tournaments with the remaining four spots awarded on an at-large basis.

The NCAA selection show is scheduled for Sunday evening, March 7 at 9:30 p.m. with the 48-team NCAA Div. II Tournament field announced at that time.