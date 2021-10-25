Wildcats fall to St. Cloud in double overtime

St. Cloud State’s Claire Shea scored the lone goal of the contest 4:20 into the second overtime, giving the host Huskies a 1-0 win over Wayne State in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud, Minn.

The host Huskies held a commanding 18-2 edge in shots in the first half (6-2 in shots on goal), but the contest was scoreless at intermission. SCSU continued their sizeable shot advantage in the second half over the Wildcats, 14-4, including 8-1 in shots on goal.

The first extra session saw SCSU record the only two shots with one on goal. The second overtime produced two more shots from the Huskies with the game-winning goal coming from Shea with an assist by Megan Kirby, beating Wildcat goalkeeper Katherine Hageman inside the left corner of the goal, for the winner.

St. Cloud State ended the contest with a 36-6 advantage in shots and 16-3 edge in shots on goal. WSC had two more corner kicks than the Huskies, 7-5, and was called for 11 fouls to seven on SCSU.

Megan Phillips and Brooke Worrel each had two shots and one on goal to lead the Wildcats while Jace Poelstra had the remaining shot on goal. Hageman suffered the hard luck loss in goal for the Wildcats, recording 15 saves while giving up just one goal.

Wayne State (4-7-4, 4-5-3 NSIC) will be at home Friday, hosting Winona State in a 3 p.m. contest.