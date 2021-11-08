Home / Sports / Wildcats fall in season finale

Sun, 11/07/2021 - 10:41am mikecarnes

Augustana beat Wayne State 2-0 Friday in the regular-season finale for the Wildcat soccer team Friday at the WSC Soccer Complex.

The Vikings used a goal at the 2:36 mark off the foot of Alexis Legg and assisted by Carlie Kray. Augustana scored another goal from Josie Arduser and assisted by Morgan Keirstead in the 25th minute.

Augustana had a significant 11-2 advantage in corners and also held a 9-5 edge in shots. WSC committed more fouls in the contest, 7-4, and both teams had four saves.

Junior midfielder Payton Haliburton had two shots, both on goal, to lead the WSC offense followed by one shot each from Abby Sutton, Annika Syvrud and Madison Kemp.

Sophomore goalkeeper Katherine Hageman suffered the loss with two goals allowed and four saves for the Wildcats. Hageman finishes the regular season with a 6-6-4 record as goalkeeper.

The Wildcats finish the regular season 6-8-4 overall and 6-6-3 in conference play, finishing ninth in the conference table. The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament, which begins next week.

