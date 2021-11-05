Wildcats fall to Creighton in exhibition opener

Creighton shot a sizzling 65.7 percent from the field in the first half, making 23-of-35 shots, as the Bluejays cruised to a 99-46 women’s basketball exhibition victory over Wayne State Wednesday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha.

The host Bluejays opened the contest making 10-of-17 shots in the first quarter compared to 5-of-17 for the Wildcats as Creighton took a 28-11 first quarter lead.

Creighton shot even better in the second quarter, canning 13-of-18 shots from the field, as the Bluejays extended their advantage to 58-21 at intermission. Wayne State, meanwhile, went cold from the field going just 2 of 18 in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw the two teams play much closer as Creighton held a 20-16 edge over the Wildcats in scoring. Kylie Hammer, Lauren Zacharias and Delaney Clark each had three points for the Wildcats as seven different players scored.

Wayne State finished the game going 16-of-63 from the field for 25.4 percent, including 4-for-18 from the 3-point line. The 'Cats were 10-of-15 at the free throw line.

Hammer led WSC in scoring with 10 points followed by Zacharias with nine. Freshmen Maya Fitzpatrick and Tate Norblade each contributed six points.

Payton Brotzki had 19 points while Emma Ronsiek scored 16 for Creighton. Tatum Rembao and Jayme Horan also hit double digits with 11 and 10 respectively.

The Bluejays held a 56-30 advantage in rebounding over WSC as Hammer hauled in six boards to lead the Wildcats. Zacharias was credited with three assists while Norblade had a pair of steals.

Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Nov. 13, facing Newman University in Wichita, Kan., at 2 p.m.