Home / Sports / Wildcats bring home two medals from state wrestling

Wildcats bring home two medals from state wrestling

Thu, 02/18/2021 - 8:59pm mikecarnes

The Winside wrestling team came home with two third-place medals Thursday from the 2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Cayden Ellis lost a heartbreaking 3-2 tiebreaker to eventual 120-pound champion Scout Ashburn of Plainview, but rebounded with two wins, capped by a 9-5 win over Zach Hartl to claim consolation honors.

Gabe Escalante took a similar road to a third-place finish at 145 pounds. After losing in the semifinals to all-time Class D wins leader Rugar Reimers of Palmer, the Wildcat junior came back with a pin and claimed third place with a 9-4 win over Xavier Perez of Elm Creek.

Jacoby Mann and Art Escalante both came up a match short at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively. Both wrestlers lost in the heartbreak round with defeats in the consolation quarterfinals.

Winside finished 12th in Class D with 51 points.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here