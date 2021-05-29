Wildcat student-athletes excel in classroom

Wayne State’s student athletes didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of their work in the classroom this season.

Wayne State College Athletic Director Mike Powicki announced that all 15 Wildcat athletic programs posted a team grade-point average above 3.00 for the spring 2021 semester and ended the 2020-21 academic year with an impressive cumulative GPA of 3.5042.

“It is absolutely incredible to see this level of commitment and academic achievement, especially with all of the additional challenges our student-athletes had to overcome this year,” remarked Powicki. “I am so proud of our Wildcats!”

The overall grade-point average of the 15 Wildcat athletic programs and approximate 275 student-athletes for the 2021 spring semester was 3.495, highlighted by Wayne State volleyball posting a 3.968 grade point average for the semester with 11 of the teams’ 15 athletes posting a 4.0 GPA for this semester. Overall, 54 student athletes recorded a 4.0 GPA during the 2021 spring semester.

Wayne State had a record 16 seniors earn the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award this year, given to a graduating senior that maintains a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher in their time at Wayne State.

A total of 139 student athletes were awarded the NSIC All-Academic Award, given to a student-athlete with sophomore academic and athletic standing that carries at least a 3.20 GPA or higher.

With Thursday’s announcement of women’s basketball player Erin Norling named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team, it marks the 16th straight year that a Wildcat student-athlete has achieved Academic All-American status.

Listed below is a team-by-team listing of grade point averages for the 2021 spring semester and the cumulative grade point average for each sport:

Volleyball — 3.968 Spring, 3.876 Cumulative

Women’s Cross Country — 3.885 Spring, 3.765 Cumulative

Men’s Cross Country — 3.375 Spring, 3.737 Cumulative

Women’s Soccer — 3.477 Spring, 3.616 Cumulative

Women’s Track and Field — 3.756 Spring, 3.540 Cumulative

Women’s Basketball — 3.305 Spring, 3.530 Cumulative

Women’s Golf — 3.669 Spring, 3.485 Cumulative

Softball — 3.229 Spring, 3.357 Cumulative

Men’s Track and Field — 3.167 Spring, 3.298 Cumulative

Men’s Basketball — 3.306 Spring, 3.277 Cumulative

Baseball — 3.375 Spring, 3.239 Cumulative

Football — 3.199 Spring, 3.129 Cumulative