Home / Sports / Wildcat soccer picked eighth in NSIC

Wildcat soccer picked eighth in NSIC

Thu, 08/19/2021 - 3:41pm Morgan Cardenas

The Wayne State women’s soccer team was picked eighth in the 2021 Preseason NSIC Soccer Coaches’ Poll released Monday morning.

Wayne State collected 109 points in voting conducted by league coaches. The Wildcats are coming off an eighth-place finish in the NSIC during the 2019 season, posting records of 6-9-4 overall and 6-7-2 in league play while qualifying for the NSIC Tournament for the first time since the 2006 season. The 2020 NSIC soccer season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Minnesota State was voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season, receiving 218 points and nine first-place votes. Augustana followed in second at 202 points and three first-place votes with Concordia-St. Paul third with 200 points and the remaining four first-place votes. Bemidji State (194 points) and St. Cloud State (165 points) rounded out the top five teams.

Wildcat senior forward Megan Phillips was selected as the WSC Offensive Player to Watch this season while sophomore defender Haley Hoffman was tabbed as the Wildcat Defensive Player to Watch. 

Phillips, a 5-foot-7 senior forward from Gillette, Wyo., is the top returning scorer for the Wildcats with two goals while leading the 2019 Wildcat squad in shots on goal with 27.

Hoffman, a 5-foot-6 sophomore defender from Simi Valley, Calif., has transitioned from forward to defender and is coming off a strong 2021 spring season.  

Wayne State opens the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 5, visiting Northwest Missouri State in a 1 p.m. contest.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...
  • 4-H: Developing Destiny
    August 16, 2021
    As Nebraska 4-H starts to wind down another year, we are starting to prepare for the next step for our members.  We find new challenges. 4-H is prepared with traditional programs and a structure...

  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here