Wildcat soccer picked eighth in NSIC

The Wayne State women’s soccer team was picked eighth in the 2021 Preseason NSIC Soccer Coaches’ Poll released Monday morning.

Wayne State collected 109 points in voting conducted by league coaches. The Wildcats are coming off an eighth-place finish in the NSIC during the 2019 season, posting records of 6-9-4 overall and 6-7-2 in league play while qualifying for the NSIC Tournament for the first time since the 2006 season. The 2020 NSIC soccer season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Minnesota State was voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season, receiving 218 points and nine first-place votes. Augustana followed in second at 202 points and three first-place votes with Concordia-St. Paul third with 200 points and the remaining four first-place votes. Bemidji State (194 points) and St. Cloud State (165 points) rounded out the top five teams.

Wildcat senior forward Megan Phillips was selected as the WSC Offensive Player to Watch this season while sophomore defender Haley Hoffman was tabbed as the Wildcat Defensive Player to Watch.

Phillips, a 5-foot-7 senior forward from Gillette, Wyo., is the top returning scorer for the Wildcats with two goals while leading the 2019 Wildcat squad in shots on goal with 27.

Hoffman, a 5-foot-6 sophomore defender from Simi Valley, Calif., has transitioned from forward to defender and is coming off a strong 2021 spring season.

Wayne State opens the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 5, visiting Northwest Missouri State in a 1 p.m. contest.