Wayne's playoff hopes fall in 31-13 defeat

Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:13am mikecarnes

Adams Central scored on each of its three first-half possessions to build a 21-0 halftime lead on their way to a 31-13 win over Wayne to end the Blue Devils’ season.

The Blue Devils got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a short touchdown run by Reid Korth, but Adams Central answered with a field goal and long touchdown pass to put away any hopes of a Blue Devil comeback.

Wayne closed out the scoring with a 13-yard pass from Tanner Walling to Reece Jaqua as the Blue Devils closed the season with a 6-4 record.

Complete story in next week’s edition of The Wayne Herald.

