Wayne wrestlers sixth at Schuyler

The Wayne High wrestling team posted a sixth-place finish at Saturday’s Schuyler Invitational.

Martin Carrillo was the lone champion for the Blue Devils, bringing home the 220-pound championship with a second-period pin over Gabe Gaskill of Blair.

Runner-up finishes went to Reece Jaqua and Reid Korth at 132 and 182, respectively.

Ashton Munsell (126) and Bo Armstrong (285) both earned fourth-place finishes. Garrett Schultz (120) and Dakota Spann (195) were fifth while Eli Barner placed sixth at 138.

Wayne’s wrestlers next compete in the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational on Saturday in Neligh.

Team Standings

Bennington 236.5, Blair 191, Columbus Lakeview 161, Scottsbluff 156.5, Lexington 109, Wayne 103.5, Schuyler 91, Norris 83.

Wayne Medalists

120: 5. Garrett Schultz, Wayne, pinned Mitchell Jacobs, Norris, :55.

126: 3. Dylan Hubbard, Lexington, dec. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, 12-5.

132: 1. AJ Parrish, Bennington, pinned Reece Jaqua, Wayne, 4:20.

138: 5. Jesus Carrasco, Schuyler, dec. Eli Barner, Wayne, 6-5.

182: 1. Braden Hanson, Blair, dec. Reid Korth, Wayne, 7-1.

195: 5. Dakota Spann, Wayne, dec. Gabriel Moyao, Schuyler, 3-1 (SV).

220: 1. Martin Carrillo, Wayne, pinned Gabe Gaskill, Blair, 2:51.

285: 3. Dane Van Cleave, Norris, pinned Bo Armstrong, Wayne, 1:59.