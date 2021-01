Wayne wins makeup dual over BC

The Wayne High wrestlers took care of business Tuesday with a 45-28 win over Battle Creek in a Tuesday dual rescheduled from last week’s blizzard.

Raul Palma (145), Cooper Zara (160), Reid Korth (195), Martin Carrillo (220) and Ashton Munsell (126) all won matches by fall while Garrett Schultz earned a win by decision.

Wayne competes in the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational on Saturday.

Wayne 45, Battle Creek 28

132: BC open.

138: Boston Reeve, BC, dec. Eli Barner, 8-2.

145: Raul Palma, Wayne, pinned Hunter Krikemeier, 4:44.

152: Korbyn Battershaw, BC, pinned Fransico Jinez, 2:26.

160: Cooper Zara, Wayne, pinned Kaleb Kummer, 1:00.

170: Kaden Warneke, BC, maj. dec. Aiden Liston, 8-0.

182: BC open.

195: Reid Korth, Wayne, pinned Kase Thompson, 1:12.

220: Martin Carrillo, Wayne, pinned Jacob Ottis, 3:13.

285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, pinned Bo Armstrong, 1:57.

106: Garrett Finke, BC, pinned Alex Frank, 2:31.

113: Garrett Schultz, Wayne, dec. Afftynn Stusse, 7-2.

120: Jaxson Hassler, BC, dec. Zach McManigal, 6-2.

126: Ashton Munsell, Wayne, pinned Caden Meinke, 3:50.