Wayne White Broncos win one, drop two

The Wayne White Bronco baseball team took a victory from Emerson-Hubbard before falling to Tekamah-Herman and Pender over the past week, dropping the Wayne boys to 6-4 on the year.

On Monday night, Wayne White visited Pender. Although Wayne scored a run in every single inning, Pender put up at least two runs in multiple innings for a 10-6 decision that favored the Pendragons. The Wayne White Broncos did put forth a good showing in the loss. Will Patefield homered in the top of the third, leading the team with two of its three hits. Wayne also stole seven bases during the game, with Herwin Bernal taking two of those. This past Thursday, Wayne hosted Tekamah-Herman, with the Tigers pulling away late for a 5-4 win over the locals.

Wayne scored three of its four runs in the bottom of the third, with James Birkel and Jensen sending runners across home plate in the inning. Birkel got the pitching start for Wayne White, striking out three while allowing two runs on six hits in four innings of work. Wayne was able to escape with a close 9-8 home victory over Emerson-Hubbard last Monday, June 14. Wayne White grabbed the lead late in the game. Tied at eight in the bottom of the fourth, Shawn Thompson reached home on a dropped third strike by the E-H catcher to score what would end up being the game winner.

Birkel went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Wayne’s White Bronco team in hits. Wayne committed grand theft basery with 11 stolen bases during the game. Four players stole more than one, with Patefield snatching up three. Jackson McMenamin started the game pitching for the home team, lasting three innings where he struck out six batters and gave up one run on three hits. Patefield took the win for Wayne on the mound with two hits and one run allowed over one and two-thirds innings where he sat five and walked one. Wayne White heads to Wakefield tonight (Thursday) for a Tri-County Bronco League showdown at 7:30 p.m.