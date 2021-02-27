Home / Sports / Wayne, Wakefield advance to district finals

Wayne, Wakefield advance to district finals

Fri, 02/26/2021 - 5:29pm mikecarnes

Two area teams will play in their respective “Sweet 16” playoffs after subdistrict tournament play was completed Thursday.

Wayne posted a 57-43 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to win the C1-7 subdistrict at Wayne High School. They will play in the C1-8 district final against Ogallala in a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Minden High School.

Wakefield dropped a 61-49 decision to host B-R/L-D in the C2-4 final at Lyons-Decatur High School, but earned one of the four wild cards that allows them to face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C2-6 district final, set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.

Defending Class D1 champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell to Walthill 65-61 in the D1-4 subdistrict final at LCC High School. The loss knocked them out of further competition.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here