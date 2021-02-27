Wayne, Wakefield advance to district finals

Two area teams will play in their respective “Sweet 16” playoffs after subdistrict tournament play was completed Thursday.

Wayne posted a 57-43 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to win the C1-7 subdistrict at Wayne High School. They will play in the C1-8 district final against Ogallala in a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Minden High School.

Wakefield dropped a 61-49 decision to host B-R/L-D in the C2-4 final at Lyons-Decatur High School, but earned one of the four wild cards that allows them to face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C2-6 district final, set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.

Defending Class D1 champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell to Walthill 65-61 in the D1-4 subdistrict final at LCC High School. The loss knocked them out of further competition.