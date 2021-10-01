Home / Sports / Wayne takes care of Stanton in straight sets

Wayne takes care of Stanton in straight sets

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 1:09am mikecarnes

The Wayne High volleyball team took care of business at home on Parents Night, outlasting Stanton in a three-set match, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24.

Rubie Klausen led the attack with 12 kills, Kate Hill added nine, Mady Sievers had seven and Kiara Krusemark had five kills along with 23 assists. Defensively, Sydney Redden led the team with 18 digs, Krusemark, Klausen and Reagan Backer each had 14 and Hill added 10. Sievers had six digs and Courtney Brink added three.

Wayne, 12-8, will be back home for a triangular on Thursday, Oct. 5.

