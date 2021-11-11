Wayne State No. 8 in Central Region

Wayne State remained eighth in the latest NCAA Div. II Central Region volleyball rankings.

Central Missouri stayed first in the region with Northwest Missouri State and Washburn from the MIAA ranked second and third, respectively. St. Cloud State and Winona State from the NSIC filled out the top five teams.

Nebraska-Kearney was sixth followed by Concordia-St. Paul, Wayne State, Oklahoma Baptist and Southwest Minnesota State rounding out the top 10.

The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament December 2-4 at the site of the top seed. The Central Region is comprised of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Mid-America Athletic Association and the Great American Conference.