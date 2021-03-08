Wayne State men seeded fourth for regional

The Wayne State men’s basketball team have nailed down the No. 4 seed for the Central Regional basketball tournament that starts on Saturday.

It is the third trip to regionals in school history and the first since the 1999-2000 season, when Wayne State lost in the regional finals to Metro State. The team also reached the regional round as host in the 1998-99 season.

The Wildcats finished 11-6 and won the NSIC South Division title this year. They beat St. Cloud State 73-70 in the opening round of the NSIC tournament before being knocked out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Host Northern State has one of the two first-round byes and will face the winner of the Wayne State-MSU Moorhead matchup in the semifinals. The other half of the bracket includes No. 2 Northwest Missouri State with a first-round bye, while No. 3 seed Washburn will face No. 6 Missouri Western.

Game times are yet to be announced and will be updated here as they become available.