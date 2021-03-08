Home / Sports / Wayne State men seeded fourth for regional

Wayne State men seeded fourth for regional

Mon, 03/08/2021 - 12:28pm mikecarnes

The Wayne State men’s basketball team have nailed down the No. 4 seed for the Central Regional basketball tournament that starts on Saturday.

It is the third trip to regionals in school history and the first since the 1999-2000 season, when Wayne State lost in the regional finals to Metro State. The team also reached the regional round as host in the 1998-99 season.

The Wildcats finished 11-6 and won the NSIC South Division title this year. They beat St. Cloud State 73-70 in the opening round of the NSIC tournament before being knocked out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Host Northern State has one of the two first-round byes and will face the winner of the Wayne State-MSU Moorhead matchup in the semifinals. The other half of the bracket includes No. 2 Northwest Missouri State with a first-round bye, while No. 3 seed Washburn will face No. 6 Missouri Western.

Game times are yet to be announced and will be updated here as they become available.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here