Due to predicted rain in the area, the St. Cloud State at Wayne State NSIC baseball doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. is delayed one day and will now be played Thursday at 12 and 2 p.m. at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.

The Wayne State softball doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at Truman State in Missouri at 12 and 2 p.m. has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.