Home / Sports / Wayne softball season ends at districts

Wayne softball season ends at districts

Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:40pm mikecarnes

The Wayne High softball team saw its season come to an end Friday afternoon, as Grand Island Northwest shut out the Blue Devils 8-0 and 14-0 to advance to next week's state tournament in Hastings.

It was a tough day at the office for the Blue Devils, who could only muster one hit in each game. Brooklyn Kruse had a two-out single in the first game of the opener and broke up a perfect game with a two-out single in the fourth of the second game.

Wayne ends the season with an 18-9 record.

Complete story in next week's edition of The Wayne Herald.

