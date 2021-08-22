Home / Sports / Wayne softball claims home tourney title

Wayne softball claims home tourney title

Sat, 08/21/2021 - 4:41pm mikecarnes

The Wayne High softball team defeated Arlington 6-1 to claim the championship trophy at the Wayne Softball Invitational on Saturday at the Wayne Softball Complex.

Wayne put up three runs in the first inning to take the lead for good and rode the pitching of Kendall Dorey, who was threatened only once in the second inning after four consecutive walks brought home the only Eagle run.

Wayne opened the tournament with a 17-5 win over Centura/Central Valley and shut out Twin River 12-0 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

Highway 91 took consolation honors with a 13-7 win over Twin River. Ponca defeated Pierce 11-2 in the game for fifth place while Centura/Central Valley handled Ord 14-2 in the seventh-place game.

Complete details in next week’s edition of The Wayne Herald.

Wayne Softball Invitational
First-Round Results
Highway 91 19, Ord 2
Arlington 8, Pierce 0
Wayne 17, Centura/Central Valley 5
Twin River 2, Ponca 1

Second-Round Results
Championship Bracket
Arlington 8, Highway 91 5
Wayne 12, Twin River 0
Consolation Bracket
Pierce 8, Ord 7
Ponca 10, Centura/Central Valley 4

Final Round Results
Championship — Wayne 6, Arlington 1
Consolation — Highway 91 13, Twin River 7
Fifth Place — Ponca 11, Pierce 2
Seventh Place — Centura/Central Valley 14, Ord 2

