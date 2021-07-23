Home / Sports / Wayne set to host B5 Legion baseball tournament starting

Wayne set to host B5 Legion baseball tournament starting

Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:37am Morgan Cardenas

Hank Overin Field will be the site of this year’s Nebraska Class B Area 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament, which gets underway this Friday in Wayne.

Five teams will complete in the week-long, double-elimination tournament, with the winner advancing to the Class B State Tournament to be held in Crete July 31-Aug. 5. Those teams include host Wayne, Columbus Lakeview, O’Neill, Pierce and Stanton. Schuyler was originally included in the tournament, but has since been removed from contention.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, seedings and first round matchups had not been announced due to Schuyler leaving the bracket. Wayne’s Seniors haven’t played a game in over two weeks and should be well rested whenever they take to the diamond this weekend. They currently sport a 13-4 record heading into the area tourney.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

