Wayne Seniors finish 3rd in Ralph Bishop League tourney

The Wayne Seniors went 2-1 during last week’s Ralph Bishop League Tournament, closing things out on a high note with a 5-4 victory over Columbus Lakeview in extra innings on Saturday afternoon in the consolation final at Pierce.

The Blue Devils (12-4), trailing by three runs heading into the sixth, caught up to Lakeview during that inning, highlighted by a home run from James Dorcey, who provided the offensive spark to keep Wayne’s hopes alive. With the game tied and Wayne Post 43 batting in the top of the eighth, Blake Bartos doubled on a 2-1 count to bring in what would end up being the winning run.

The Devil Seniors tallied 11 hits on the day. Dorcey went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the charge, followed by Max Miller and Jake Kneifl, who both made two hits.

Kneifl started the game for Wayne on the mound. He surrendered four runs on eight hits over five and two-thirds innings where he struck out six batters.

The Blue Devils had to settle for the third place game after falling to Pierce, 8-4, the night before during the divisional final in Wayne.

Wayne led 4-0 after the opening inning, but Pierce put up three runs in the top of the second and then tied things up in the third when Dorcey threw a wild pitch, which allowed a runner to come across the plate. Pierce pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning.

Reid Korth, Toby Braun and Bartos accounted for Wayne’s three hits in the contest.

Dorcey started the game toeing the rubber for Post 43. He struck out two and allowed eight runs off four hits over three and a third innings.

As the top seed in the north division of the RBL tournament bracket, Wayne used its extra day of rest to its advantage in an 11-4 win over Ponca during their second round matchup, played last Tuesday, June 29, at Hank Overin Field in Wayne.

The Blue Devil Seniors put up five runs in a decisive fifth inning thanks to singles from Bartos, Dorcey and Kneifl. Dorcey went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Wayne, which accrued 10 hits overall.

Kneifl recorded nine K’s and allowed just one run off three hits over five innings to pick up the pitching win. Korth and Bartos later entered the game from the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief.

The Blue Devils were next scheduled to host Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Wayne.